June 5, 1954 - September 19, 2021
Summerfield, FL - Suzanne (Lawson) Harvey of Summerfield, FL passed away September 19th, 2021, (not of COVID-19). She was born on June 5th, 1954, in Tomahawk, WI.
After graduating from Lake Mills High School in 1972, Sue joined the US Air Force and served honorably for 20 years as an Airborne Maintenance Technician on the Airborne Command Post. She accrued over 4,250 flight hours on the EC-135A/C/G/L/J and served in the Pacific Command and Strategic Air Command areas of responsibility. A trailblazer for women in uniform, TSgt Suzanne Harvey was among the first women to be accepted into the Electronics career fields in the Air Force as well as the first woman to be assigned to her Air Force Specialty and aircrew position.
Upon retirement from the armed forces, Sue moved with her children from her last duty station at Grissom AFB, IN to the Ocala, FL area. She soon became involved in the veteran community in Marion County, settling in at the American Legion Post #284 in Belleview, FL. There she served in several positions in the post and on the board, most recently serving as the Adjutant. She is remembered for her dedication, compassion, strength and experience, not to mention her luck at Bingo; traits that she passed along to her children and mentored in other American Legionnaires.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Heather (Nick) Mallett and her son, Ashton (Angela) Harvey. She also leaves behind her sisters and brothers, Anna (David) Heller, Sherman (Kathy) Lawson, May (Burnell) Swenson, Joan (James) Dittberner and Steve (Laurie) Lawson. Along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Dorothy Lawson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #67, Lake Mills, WI on October 3rd, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers and to continue her mission to help and honor veterans, donations may be made in her name to Wreaths Across America by visiting https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/168379 or www.sue.vet