February 28, 1963 - November 18, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Rebecca L. (Reynolds) Carr, 57, Lake Mills, formerly of Rockford, IL, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison.
She was born on February 28, 1963, the daughter of Thomas and Dian (Sears) Reynolds.
She was a graduate of the Guilford High School, class of 1981 and later attended the Rock Valley College in Rockford.
Rebecca had been employed as the branch manager for Amcore Bank.
She was a member of the Glorida Day Church in Rockford and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
She enjoyed water and snow skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, and spending time with her family on Rock Lake in Lake Mills.
Survivors include her daughter, Abby; one sister, Vicki (Glenn) Avery; two nephews, Jason Rieker, Jordan (Julie) Rieker; one great nephew, Landon Rieker; and two great nieces, Brooklynn Rieker and Amelia Rieker.
She was preceded in death by her mother on March 16, 2020 and her father on April 29, 2020.
Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
