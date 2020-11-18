July 20, 1945 - November 9, 2020
Atlanta, GA - Sharon Topel, 75, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Atlanta Georgia. Sharon was the daughter of Edward and Joyce Johnston born on July 20, 1945.
Sharon graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1963 and married Gary Topel in 1964. She was employed by Hamlin Inc until 1982 when she moved to Tucson, Arizona where she was a sales person for Culligan Water. She later moved back to Wisconsin and then eventually settled in Atlanta Georgia, where she was the owner of a permit expediting business.
Sharon was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Green Bay Packers. She played softball and volleyball on various teams and also coached little league. Sharon loved to garden and had a caring heart especially for animals.
The most important thing in Sharon's life was her family and friends. She was her kids and grand kids biggest fan and cheerleader. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends and catching up on their lives. She was always going out of her way to help a person in need; whether they were family, friend, stranger or animal. She was kind, forgiving, generous, and had a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughters Rainie Krahn, granddaughter Jordan (Ethan) Hardy; Traci Topel, grandsons Kale, Teddy and Brent; Amanda (Evan) Jaecks-Bonnet, granddaughters Harlow and Isla; her sisters Shirley (Ron) Miller and Mary (Steve) Faltersack.; brothers Milton (Barb) Blumenberg and Gordy (Debbie) Blumenberg. Along with many other family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, stepmother Evelyn Johnston and sister Jeannie Blumenberg.
Sharon will be missed tremendously and her wishes were that everyone be kind to one another, especially in these turbulent times. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.
