Lucille L. (Peterson) Nadler

October 11, 1924 - February 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Lucille L. Nadler, 96, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Masonic Center for Health and Rehab in Dousman.
She was born on October 11, 1924 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth Peterson.
She was a graduate of the Rockford East High School.
Lucille married Robert A. Nadler, Sr. on May 31, 1943. He died January 2, 2006.
She had worked as an elementary school library aide and had been secretary of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
She was a longtime member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, its Ladies Aide, Eastern Star, the Lake Mills American Legion Auxiliary, sang in the church choir and had directed the Junior choir.
Survivors include her son, Robert, Jr (Lesley) of Madison; her daughter, Sheryl (James Moore) Schroeder of Jefferson; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her son, Brian, in 1973 and her sister, Helen Margaret Ahr in 2020.
Private family services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Those wishing to virtually attend please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page at service time or for future viewing.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Zor Shriners Hospital.
