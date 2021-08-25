February 17, 1938 - August 16, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Bailey Harper Bruce, Jr., was called home peacefully to heaven on Monday evening, August 16, 2021, with his beloved wife and pastor by his side. He was 83 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Bruce (nee Conway); three children: Rhett of Long Beach, CA; Matt of Los Angeles, CA; and Stephanie (Pastor Paul) Burk of Townsend, DE; and three grandchildren: Andrew Burk of Grafton, WI; Kaitlin Burk of Townsend, DE; and Ashley Burk of Townsend, DE.
Bailey was born on February 17, 1938, in Wauwatosa, WI, to the late Bailey, Sr., and Sylvia Bruce (nee Tates). A few years later, the family moved to Arizona, where Bailey and his sister, Joy, grew up in the outskirts of Phoenix. After attending high school at East Fork Apache Reservation, Bailey enrolled at Northwestern College to study for the pastoral ministry. After a year, he decided to instead join the Marine Corps and was stationed at El Toro, CA, and Okinawa, Japan, where he volunteered to teach English inside a leper colony.
He then moved to Los Angeles, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Conway, on July 4, 1966. After a whirlwind romance, they were married on November 1 of the same year.
While working for General Motors, he attended Cal State LA, majored in Journalism and became the editor of the college newspaper. To be closer to King of Kings Lutheran Church, he moved the family from South Gate to Garden Grove. He started work at the local newspaper, Orange County News, selling advertising, and soon became their top seller. Bailey was an elder at King of Kings Lutheran Church, volunteering for many church and school projects. He was unafraid of sharing the Gospel message to anyone who would listen.
In 1996, Bailey, Patricia, and Matthew moved to Clearfield, Utah, and then in 2010, continued moving east, landing in Lake Mills, WI, to be closer to Stephanie and her growing family.
The family is grateful to Lake Mills Health Services and Rainbow Hospice for their continued loving care and concern. The family is also thankful for the pastors at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and Institutional Ministries for their many visits bringing the Good News of our Savior.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4 p.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 3:30 p.m., until the time of services.