Robert G. DeVor
Buy Now

April 4, 1946 - January 4, 2021

Lake Mills, WI - Robert G. DeVor Jr., 74, Lake Mills, died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Brook Gardens in Lake Mills.

He was born on April 4, 1946 in Milwaukee, the son of the late Robert DeVor and Betty (Hale) DeVor Roth.

He graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1965 and worked until retirement at the family business, DeVor Tool & Die.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Richard (Jearnice) DeVor, and step-father, Jerry Roth. He is survived by his dear friends, Vonnie Herald and Dave Radke.

A special thank you to his Brook Gardens family. They made the last years of his life special. He loved living there and being accepted as the dear, funny man he was. Heartland Hospice provided excellent end-of-life care that Robert truly appreciated.

The entire DeVor family loved their Lake Mills community. In appreciation, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation.

www.claussenfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert DeVor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments