January 27, 1943 - September 28, 2020
Watertown, WI- Mary Jane Zimmerman, 77, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Mary Jane was born on January 27, 1943 in Marshfield, the daughter of Edward and Marjorie (Stosick) Krommel. She married the love of her life James Zimmerman on September 8, 1962 at Lake Mills Moravian Church and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage before his passing in January of 2009. Mary Jane was a member of Watertown Moravian Church for many years. She retired from Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc after over 20 years of service. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, baking sewing, traveling, and most of all shopping. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mary Jane is survived by her children Susan (Tom) McMahon and Sandra (Kevin) Kaul, 4 grandchildren: Ashley (Andy); Brian; Corey; and Deandra, and her brother William (Mary) Krommel. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother John.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Kurt Liebenow presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials in Mary Jane's honor to Watertown Moravian Church would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.