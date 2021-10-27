Doreen M. (Hebbe) Drennan

September 9, 1933 - October 19, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Doreen Mae (Hebbe) Drennan, 88, of Lake Mills, WI, died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
She was born on September 9, 1933 in Fort Atkinson, WI to the late George Hebbe and Alene Reinke Barton.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School Class of 1951.
Doreen married Hugh Drennan on June 7, 1986 in Cambridge, WI.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, and the Ella Appenfeldt Circle.
Doreen is survived by her husband Hugh Drennan; three children, Ann (Dale) Febock, Sally Rumpf, James "Jay" (Laurie) Rumpf; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her 3 beloved cats; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Services will be livestreamed via the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice, Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, Lake Mills Moravian Church or the charity of your choice.