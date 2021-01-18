October 8, 1958 - December 17, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Susan Darsch was born on October 8, 1958 to Arnold and MaryJane (Brower) Darsch at Evanston Hospital in Evanston Illinois. Shortly after, her parents moved to Lake Mills.
Sue graduated from Lake Mills Schools in 1977. During her years there, she became the Editor-In-Chief for the yearbook, was apart of the National Honors Society, and the High School Band. Outside of School, she helped her father with the community fireworks show and was a part of the Lake Mills City Band.
In 1981, she graduated from UW Madison with a degree in South Asian Studies.
After College, she would continue to assist her father with the community's annual 4th of July fireworks show and play with the Lake Mills City Band.
In 1982, she got her first dog Spike.
Then in 1991, she got her first purebred miniature poodle (Koki) and got involved with service dog and obedience training. She was also involved in showing confirmation. In 1992, she would start breeding purebred miniature poodles. Bred 7 Champions of record, 5 of which she owned.
In 1992, she returned to Lake Mills City Band until 2020. She served as the librarian, secretary, and then president. She also got involved with Town and Country Days/Festival Parade line-up.
In 1960, Sue was diagnosed with Life Threatening Asthma. Then in 2013, she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. And then in 2017, she was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Susan Darsch was preceded in death by her mother: MaryJane (Brower) Darsch in 2009 of Alzheimers. And is survived by: her father - Arnold Pierce Darsch, Sister - Pamela (David) Darsch Williams, her Niece - Julia (Peter) Kendl and her four Poodles - Cloud, Sky, Honey, and Pinky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sue would like to thank her support network, Dr. Amit Sanyal, Dr. Wishau, the Chemo nurses at St. Mary's Janesville and Dean Specialty Clinic in Fort, the 8W nurses at St. Mary's Madison, Agrace Hospice Care, Graceful Guidance LLC, Visiting Angels and the staff of the Dean Specialty Clinic in Fort Atkinson for their care.
Memorials can be made to:
Greater Milwaukee Poodle Club, Western Waukesha County Dog, Training Club, Lake Mills City Band, Agrace Hospice,
Graceful Guidance LLC.
