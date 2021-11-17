MADISON, WI - Jean K. Mason, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1945, in Elgin, Ill., the daughter of Wilmer and Doris Altreuter.
Jean graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1963. She worked as a retirement counselor for Wisconsin Employee Trust Fund for 34 years, retiring in December 2002.
Jean enjoyed tending her flower gardens. She was an avid reader and read many different genres. She loved bright, vibrant colors and sparkle. Purple and pinks were her favorite. Jean liked taking bus tours, trips to Laughlin, Nev., and her annual Christmas outing to the Fireside Theater. She also enjoyed attending the UW Band competitions as well as her grandchildren's events.
Jean is survived by her son, Tom (Becky) Mason; grandchildren, Matthew Mason, Corey Mason, Kristina Mason and Brandon Mason; sister, Sue (Jim) Calabria; and niece, Megan Calabria. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, with refreshments available beginning at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
