Gloria Mae (Johnson) Czarniak

July 26, 2021
Casa Grande, AZ - Gloria Mae Czarniak (nee Johnson), 90, Casa Grande, AZ, formerly of Lake Mills and Greenfield, WI joined her beloved husband of 53 years, Gerald K. Czarniak in heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021. She is preceded in death by her dear sweet parents, Henry and Agatha Johnson, sister Betty (Bill) Butler, sister-in-laws Sara (Gene) Stelske and Cynthia Czarniak, brother-in-law Michael Jr (LaVerne) Czarniak and nephews.
She was a devout Christian, Sunday School Teacher, Church Treasurer and member of the Ladies Guild. She also enjoyed attending bible study classes and playing various games, dominos and canasta. She worked for the Telephone Company until having a family.
She was a dear loving Mother and is survived by Jeff (Kathy) Czarniak, Kathy (Mike) Hendricks and Greg (Leigh Anne) Czarniak. She was a proud Grandmother to Chris (Jenn), Jon (Kendra), Joe (Molly), Jen, Matt (Steph) and Jess (Dan). She was a very blessed to be a Great Grandmother to Ella, Bennett, Jackson and William. Also loved by nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Gloria has touched so many lives with her kind, caring and loving heart. She will be greatly missed by her family, always loved and remembered in our hearts.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI where she was a former church member.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00 noon until the time of services.
Burial will be at Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, or to Family Hospice Care in Casa Grande, AZ.