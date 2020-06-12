Pamela Dorothy Mueller (née Kane) of Lake Mills was called home to the lord Monday, June 8, 2020.
Pamela was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Milwaukee, to parents late William and Georgianne Kane.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth of 46 years, who were married on Dec. 29, 1973.
She was the Loving Mother of Danielle Mueller, Michelle (Allan) Streng, Concetta Brennan, and Kenneth Jr (Audra) Mueller and loving grandma to Taylor, Samantha, Joshua, Lena, Evelyn, Aubrey, Kendra, and Kenneth III. Pam is also survived by her brother Ricky (Lynn) Kane and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and mother and father in-law Kenneth and Concetta Mueller.
A drive thru visitation for Pamela will be held on June 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service. An outdoor service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Edwin Vargas, officiating. A private family burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Please consider sending memories and condolences at
