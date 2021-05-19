September 10, 1954 - May 8, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Brenda J. Rosa, 66, of Lake Mills, WI, passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with illness. She was born on September 10, 1954, in Corona, California, but the majority of her life she spent in Oklahoma before settling into her home in Wisconsin. She had fond memories of growing up in Hot Springs, Ark. from times spent living with her grandparents on their farm, going to rodeos with her friends, and later attending The University of Oklahoma to study Sociology before joining the Oklahoma State Police as a juvenile officer. Brenda was proud of her Choctaw-Cherokee heritage and the Oklahoma Sooners football team. She was an advocate for animal rights and their welfare and was a lover of all creatures great and small. No matter if they had hooves or feathers, scales or fur, Brenda was the "fodderwing" for all her "critters," her most treasured being her mustang, Bayle. Brenda's laughter could fill a room. She was a fantastic storyteller and her curiosity and love of learning new things always made conversations with her very interesting. A strong fighter that refused to give up and always stood her ground on the things she believed in her heart; Brenda's great spirit will be deeply missed. Her memory is cherished and kept alive by her loving partner Jon Erb and his children, Wyatt (Emily) and Shannon; the families of Tamara (Ben) Martin, Tiffany (John) Wineke, and many friends from around the world whose lives she has touched and who are saddened to hear of her passing.
She is preceded in death by her loving grandparents Nettie Mae and Claude Abner Bedingfield, mother Mae Jean, Naval officer/father Brent Rosa and her brother Peter Joseph.
