Norma L. (Gerstner) Barker

November 22, 1919 - December 31, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Norma L. Barker, 101, Jefferson, formerly of Lake Mills, died peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson.
She was born on November 22, 1919 in Waterloo, WI, the daughter of the late Herman and Anna (Schulz) Gerstner.
In 1937 she graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
Norma married Carroll "Lefty" Barker on August 19, 1944. He died on October 11, 2009.
She was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Norma was an avid reader and super fan of the Milwaukee Brewers. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and receiving fresh flowers.
Survivors include one daughter, Ann Copsey of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Nick (Sarah) Copsey, Amy Copsey (Todd) Baumann; and five great grandchildren, Noah Copsey, Owen Copsey, Isabella Copsey, Connor Baumann, Brooke Baumann; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Gerstner; two sisters, Edna Frey and Erna Christoffel; and her son-in-law, Ronald Copsey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Rainbow Hospice.
For those unable to attend, please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page to join virtually.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dawn, Rebecca, Katie, Jill, Annie, Barb & Annette for the loving care at Sylvan Crossings and the great care of Rainbow Hospice workers Tricia, Kathy, and many others. It was truly appreciated.
