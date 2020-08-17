Constance D. Haley, 61, Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1958 in Fort Atkinson the daughter of the late Harold and Vivian (Church) Thorman.
Connie was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1977.
She married Craig Haley on Oct. 10, 2013 in Sun Prairie.
Connie had owned and operated a Nail Salon in Jefferson for a time, but later was employed by TREK bicycle in Whitewater.
She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Connie enjoyed gardening, backyard birds and cats.
Survivors include her husband, Craig; her children, Michael David Wollet of Johnson Creek, Taryn (Michael) Krahn of Whitewater, step-son, Brett (Fiance, Maggie Dempfi) Haley of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren, Alexia Wollet, Isaiah Wollet, Cambria Wollet, Jayden Salmeri, Falyn Krahn; siblings, Charles (Jan) Thorman of Bruce, Russell (Cathy) Thorman of Lake Mills, Scott (Jenny) Thorman of Escanaba, Michigan, Trent Thorman of Watertown and his daughter, Miranda Thorman (a daughter at heart), Barbara (Larry) Biederman of Johnson Creek, Bonnie (Ron) Stewart of Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Also preceding in death was a brother, David.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with the Rev. Bruce A. McKenney officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Claussen Funeral Home, 416 West Lake Street, Lake Mills, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Cottage Grove, on Friday.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church or Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
