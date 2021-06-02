Doris A. (Hofer) Anderson

April 15, 1923 - May 24, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Doris A. Anderson, 98, of Lake Mills, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
Funeral Services were held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Burial took place on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Watertown Moravian Church or the Watertown Senior Center. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Doris Arleen Hofer was born on April 15, 1923 in the Township of Waterloo, the daughter of Alvin and Adella (nee Eilenfeldt) Hofer. She was confirmed on April 5, 1936 at Lake Mills Moravian Church. She was a 1940 graduate of Lake Mills High School. On July 29, 1950, she married Melvin J. Anderson in her grandfather's house in Lake Mills. Melvin preceded her in death in 1987. Doris was a member of Watertown Moravian Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher and served on the Board of Elders and Trustees as well as Women's Fellowship. She volunteered for Bread and Roses and Meals on Wheels and was a volunteer at Marquardt Manor. She was a member of the Watertown Senior Center where she served on the advisory board, the nutrition site, and was a trip coordinator on the trip committee. She also served on the Jefferson County Nutrition Council.
Doris is survived by her son, Ronald (Karen) Anderson; two grandchildren, Tony Lenius and Shanna Berth; great-grandchildren, Leah and Brianna Berth; sisters, Phyllis (Donald) Strauss, Joyce Kuehl, and Mildred (Rodney) Zoern; brother, Lorin Hofer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Nancy Anderson; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Menzel, Mildred Anderson, Gertrude Anderson, Marie Stark; Carol Hofer.