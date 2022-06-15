Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bade Jun 15, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save September 14, 1943 - March 16, 2022Oceanside, CA - Gerald "Jerry" Lee Bade, 78, Oceanside, CA, formerly of Lake Mills, was called home to heaven on March 16, 2022.He was born on September 14, 1943 in Watertown, the son of the late Donald and Betty Bade.Jerry grew up in Lake Mills, graduated in 1962 from the Lake Mills High School where he met his future wife, and then moved to California in 1976.Jerry played the drums in the Lake Mills High School Band and in the Lake Mills City Band. He was on the track team his senior year.He worked in the Semi-Conductor industry until his retirement in 2005. Over 25 years he had worked as an engineering manager.For the last 16 years Jerry was a handyman for the community where he and his wife have lived for nearly 21 years.He was a member of the Carlsbad Community Church in Carlsbad, CA.Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing, hiking and traveling.Survivors include his wife of over 57 years, Linda J. Hill Bade; one daughter, Debra (Scott) Donnell; one granddaughter, Jessica; one grandson, Michael; other relatives and friends.Also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bade.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Bade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wilke says it’s critical for Lake Mills to get full-time staffing for EMS, fire department Lake Mills grad finds new college athletics path after baseball career ends Lake Mills landmarks featured in Iowa musician’s video Wisconsin Watch: Wisconsin faces a ‘tangled series’ of abortion laws dating back to 1849 as it heads into a possible post-Roe future Public works department asked for assistance to clean up Monday’s severe weather Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!