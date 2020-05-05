Joyce Stockfish, 90, Lake Mills, died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
She was born on July 22, 1929 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Kobs) Garthwait.
She was a graduate of the Fort Atkinson High School, class of 1948.
On Aug. 28, 1948 Joyce married Maynard Stockfish. He died on July 11, 1987.
After marriage she and Maynard resided in Cambridge.
Joyce had been employed by the Larsen Canning Company for over 15 years.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, served as a diener, and was a member of the Townline Mother’s Club.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Stockfish of Cambridge; two daughters, Susan (Steven) Sterwald of Waterloo, Christine (Bob) Rumary of Cambridge; six grandchildren, Gary (Joni) Punsel, Brad (Cassie) Punsel, Nicole (Nathan) Ross, Justin Punsel, Joshua (Morgan Stendel) Punsel, Steve (Cassy Krull) Sterwald, Jr.; four great grandchildren, Sara Punsel, Madysen Punsel, Emma Ross, Faye Ross; one brother, William Garthwait of Fort Atkinson; one sister, Janet (Calvin) Clark of Fort Atkinson; two sisters-in-law, Doris Stockfish of Lake Mills, Jean Stockfish of Cambridge; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by three sisters, Lorraine Kassilke, Dolores Ferry, Margaret Kohl; two brothers, Robert Pfeiffer, Edward Garthwait; her granddaughter, Stacy Sue Sterwald; and her grandson, Shane Robert Sterwald.
Graveside services will be held at Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church or the Lake Mills Food Pantry.
