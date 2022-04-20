Marvin E. "Mike" Latsch

Port Washington, WI - Marvin "Mike" E. Latsch, 90, of Port Washington, formerly of Lake Mills passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born on October 5, 1931 in Watertown, the son of Charles and Viola (Freeman) Latsch Jr. He married the love of his life Mary Menzel on May 31, 1949 in Dubuque, IA and the couple enjoyed 72 years of marriage. In his younger days he enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, and hunting, especially deer hunting, in the Beans Lake area. He was a former Boy Scout leader for many years; he enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife, children Marvin L. Latsch, Susan (Thomas) Meiller, Patti (Gary) Thundercloud, and Lisa (Juan) Sanchez. 12 grandchildren Tami (Jay), Michael (Angie), Brian, Andrew, Rebecca, David, Patrick, Ryan, Brant, Kyle (Melissa), Christina (Victor), Nathan. 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and his brother LaVern (Karen) Latsch. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Terry, and brothers Lawson and Warren.
Per Mike's request, there will be no formal funeral services.
