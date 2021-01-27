August 22, 1927 - January 18, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Lloyd Arthur Behl, 93, of Fort Atkinson, entered into eternal life on Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home with two of his seven daughters at his side.
He was born on August 22, 1927, in Fort Atkinson, to the late Vilas and Margaret Behl. Lloyd attended St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School in Fort Atkinson and went on to graduate from Fort Atkinson High School. Upon high school graduation, Lloyd enlisted in the military-he was a proud Marine. After his time in the military, Lloyd attended U.W. Whitewater and graduated with a teaching degree in business education and later with a Master's degree in business education. He taught High School business classes for 40+ years, mainly in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Lloyd was married for 63 years to the love of his life, Barbara (Sundt) Behl.
Lloyd and Barbara were blessed with 10 children. Surviving are Brian (Cora) Behl of Yuma, AZ; Beth (Roger) Wiedenfeld of Lake Mills, WI; Kay (Tom) Swetland of Fort Atkinson, WI; Ann (Rod) Kovnesky of Fort Atkinson, WI; Mark (Lisa) Behl of Madison, WI; Gail (Jeff) Day of Hartford, WI; Sue (David) Martin of Lake Mills; Sara (David) Fulton of Oshkosh, WI; and Karen (Tim) Field of Cleveland, WI. Besides his wife, Lloyd was preceded in death by a son, Jon; and his sisters Dorothy Trittin, Shirley La Fluer, and Mary Lee Sargent.
Lloyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather of 46 grandchildren, and great- grandfather of 37 great-grandchildren. Family and faith were the most important things in Lloyd's life. Lloyd was a man of many talents and interests. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, motorcycling, lapidary, and traveling.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. Please follow safe co-vid guidelines. There will be no reception following the burial due to co-vid virus restrictions.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.