Richard F. “Dick” Kressin, 83, of Lake Mills, was called home to the Lord July 29, 2020.
Dick was born Dec. 14, 1936 in Janesville, to Francis and Anna Marie (Doheny) Kressin, and was the oldest of five children. A lifelong learner, he graduated from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa in 1959 and later received his master’s degree from UW-Platteville. He then continued to take graduate-level courses over a period of years.
Dick married Sally (Schlegel) June 11, 1960 in Dubuque. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Dick was employed as a teacher in Bloomington, before moving to Lake Mills in 1968, where he served as guidance counselor for the Middle School in Jefferson, until the time of his retirement.
Dick was a respected educator, coach, and mentor to many students and athletes throughout his years. He coached youth sports and also high school basketball, football, and baseball, achieving many championship titles in baseball. He also played basketball and baseball in college, where he pitched a no-hitter. To his children, he could get any message across with a simple look – you knew what he meant. He was a hunter, fisherman, and an avid sports fan, especially college-level sports and boxing. He enjoyed watching westerns and loved spending time with his granddaughters and his beloved great-grandson, Boden. He also enjoyed going to the casino, fishing trips to Branson, and was a fabulous cook.
Dick is survived by his wife Sally; his four children: Christine Austin, Peggy Kressin, Michael Kressin, and Patricia Kressin; granddaughters: Michele Austin, Andrea Austin, Lauren Austin, Samantha Kressin (fiancé Adam Lehman), MacKenzie Kressin; and great grandson, Boden John Austin. He is further survived by a brother, James (Shirley) Kressin; an uncle, Rev. Thomas Doheny; special nephew, Doug Haverland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law John Austin; his siblings: Colleen Petersen, Maureen Gonfiantini, and Francis “Butch” Kressin.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private Catholic Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, Lake Mills, with Rev. Thomas Doheny and Rev. Bob Hughes, co-presiding. A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. www.claussenfuneralhome.com
Dick enjoyed all genres of music, and wanted to share the lyrics of one of his favorites:
“We've tasted the best of our memories
We've laughed 'til we ached to the bone
It's the other side of the evening
And it's time for us all to go home
We cried when we talked about the old times
We toasted your health and my own
It's the other side of the evening
And it's time for us all to go home
It's the other side of the evening
Sunrise is chasing the moon
So let's make a promise to meet again
The same time and place sometime soon
We've sung all our songs about the good times
The sad times of being alone
It's the other side of the evening
And it's time for us all to go home”
• The Other Side of the Evening by the Irish Rovers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.