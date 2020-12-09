Mary Ann (Chwala) Hepp

July 29, 1938 - December 6, 2020
Johnson Creek, WI - Mary Ann Hepp, 82, Johnson Creek, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.
She was born on July 29, 1938, the daughter of the late Gerald and Leona (Pautsch) Chwala.
She married the love of her life, Donald Hepp on August 9, 1958 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Together Mary Ann and Donald raised their three children and operated the Hepp family farmstead. In her later years she worked at Equity Livestock Sale Barn Kitchen, The Lake Mills School District Lunch Program and Town of Milford election worker for many years. She flourished her love for flowers through her employment at Smith's Greenhouse.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills; Plattdeutscher Verein Women's Auxiliary, and the Hubbleton Riders Snowmobile Club, holding the position of Treasurer for 28 years.
She was a lifelong caregiver to many, her love shined bright for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her beloved pets Rudy and Nuisance. Mary Ann showed her compassion for all through her cooking and baking of extra-large meals, no one was ever allowed to go hungry. Her hobbies included crocheting, plastic canvas, indoor and outdoor flowers, gardening, and canning each year's vegetable harvest.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald; their children, Debra (O. Gary) Wilke, Denise (Dale) Bleecker, Daniel Hepp; four granddaughters, Dennille(Jake) Heiman, Shallon (Tanner) Holzhueter, Rhonda (Chris) Roll, Megan (Chris) Marshall; great grandchildren, Natalee Roll, Mackenzee Roll, Eli Marshall, Benny Marshall; two brothers, Tom Chwala, Jerry (Emily) Chwala; sister-in-laws, Bonnie Chwala, Barb Chwala; brother-in-law, Ralph (Pat) Hepp; her dog, Rudy Bear; her cat, Nuisance; Special friend, Barb Stephan; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two brothers, William "Bill" Chwala, Robert Chwala; sister-in-law, Karen Chwala; brother-in-law and sister-laws LeRoy Hepp; Reuben & Shirley Hepp; Margie & Philip Hojnacki; Dorothy & Brian Hall and two nieces, Sandy Tetzloff and Darlene Wittmann.
Due to the pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020. For those wishing to virtually attend please see the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be a public celebration of Mary Ann's life at a later date.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice or to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
A special Thank You to Rainbow Hospice for providing excellent care to Mary Ann and her family.
