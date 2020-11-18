October 16, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Warrens, WI - Gerald D. Dieter, 78, Warrens, WI, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Tomah Veterans Medical Center.
He was born on October 16, 1942, the son of the late Clifford and Grace (Thorman) Dieter.
He had been employed at Fort McCoy from 1991-1996.
Gerald was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his children, Jerry Dieter, Annette (Brian) Belt, Yancy Dieter, Sheila Dieter; nine grandchildren, Lucas Dieter, Shane Herie, Josette Hamby, Kirstie Hamby, Brian Hamby, Christopher Hamby, Samantha Hamby, Xanthea Dieter, Kevin Dieter; his goddaughter, Sonja Villwock; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.