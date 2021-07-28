RuthAnn (Oemig) Moldenhauer

January 26, 1943 - July 19, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - RuthAnn Moldenhauer, 78, Lake Mills, died on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
She was born on January 26, 1943 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Weber) Oemig.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1961 and later earned her degree in human resources from MATC.
RuthAnn married Larry Moldenhauer on October 14, 1961. He died on October 9, 2007.
She had been employed as a supervisor at Hamlin, Inc for 32 years and later worked as a machinist at MPI in Deerfield.
RuthAnn was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
She had enjoyed bowling, shopping, and traveling. RuthAnn especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Danielle who she loved and cherished very much.
Survivors include her son, Kurt (Paula) of Lake Mills; one granddaughter, Danielle (fiancé Blake Gimbel) of Spring Park, MN; one brother, David Oemig of Fort Atkinson; other relatives and many special friends.
Also preceded in death by her nephew, Brian Oemig and her sister-in-law, Janice Oemig.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Jefferson County Humane Society.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Yvonne Herold for all her help in caring for RuthAnn.