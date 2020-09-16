Becky Winters, 72, Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1948 in Neillsville, the daughter of Harold and Helen (Meier) Beyer.
She was a 1966 graduate of Stoughton High School.
Becky married David F. Winters on Oct. 14, 1967.
She was an active member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir, played in the hand bell choir, and had helped serve hot lunch for St. Paul’s and the Lakeside Lunch Programs. She enjoyed volunteering and contributing to the local Respite Care Program.
Becky loved her garden and spent many hours pruning and planting. Anyone who walked past their home could see how much she enjoyed being outside with her plants and flowers. She also loved to quilt, knit, crochet and bake. She was happy to share her gifts with her family, friends, and neighbors.
Survivors include her husband of almost 53 years, David; their children, James (Arika Ferguson) Winters of Denver, Colorado, Kristina (Daniel) Magsig of Waukesha, Jeremy (Jill) Winters of Fort Atkinson; three grandchildren, Kimberly Magsig, Karl Magsig, Kendall Winters; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Beyer and two brothers, Harold “Bud” Beyer and Landon Beyer.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church.
