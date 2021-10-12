September 7, 1931 - October 6, 2021
Mesa, AZ - George Harley Potter, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 6 in Gilbert, Arizona, in the loving care of his family. He was born in York, Wisconsin on September 7, 1931, to Halliet and Bonita (Chapman). George graduated from Marshall High School in 1949, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in June, 1952. George was married to Audrey Deneen on August 27, 1955 ; they eventually settled in Milwaukee where they raised their children Michael (Laura), Gayle (Joe), Gregg (Angela), Mary, Melinda (Brad), Glenn (Carolyn). George was a police officer for the City of Milwaukee for 31 years, until his retirement in 1984, and eventually returned with Audrey to Lake Mills, WI, where they first began their marriage.
Preceding him in death was Audrey, his loving wife of 47 years; his parents; brothers, Gerald and Lawrence; sisters: Aluvia, Lucille, Eunice and Bonnie. George is survived by his six children; 13 grandchildren: Brian, Hallie, Chad, Patrick, Jessica, Nathan, Joseph, Hannah, Will, Hayden, Allison, Samuel, and Camille; and five great-grandchildren: Ava, Abby, Jack, Mina and Dominick. George always had a laugh and a smile for his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.