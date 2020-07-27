Kay F. Stein, 70, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1950 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Clarence and Fola (Foss) Fietz.
In 1968 she graduated from the Columbus High School.
Kay married Donald L. Stein on May 12, 1973 in Beaver Dam.
She had been employed as an executive assistant for American Family Insurance for 43 years.
In her younger years Kay enjoyed bowling and golfing. She was an avid reader, listened to Elton John, and treasured her family Island vacations, especially to Hawaii.
Her grandson, Malachi, was the light of her life. She adored reading to him and working on special projects with him. She loved being his grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Don; one son, Kyle (Rebecca) Stein, all of Lake Mills; one grandson, Malachi; one sister, Linda Mondt of Mexico; other relatives and friends.
According to her wishes there will be no formal services.
