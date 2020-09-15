LeRoy E. Nelson, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his home on Nelson Lane in Lake Mills.
He was born on May 3, 1930 in Kenosha, the son of the late Alzo and Aurora (Wienke) Nelson.
LeRoy was united in marriage to Donna Marie Duwell on Oct. 10, 1953. They made their first home in Bristol (Kenosha), then Kingston, and finally settled on a farm in Lake Mills in 1960. LeRoy and Donna raised their six boys in Lake Mills. They were married for 63 years prior to Donna’s passing in 2016.
LeRoy was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. His deployment took him to Southern France. In 2015, LeRoy traveled to Washington DC with the Badger Honor Flight program.
LeRoy was an active member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church since his arrival to Lake Mills in 1960. He served on the Lake Mills Town Board for 28 years. He was a member of the Polson Montana American Legion Post #112, the Grellton Flywheeler Club, the Jefferson County Antique Tractor Club, Massey Harris Tractor Club, and was an FFA Alumni. He was very active in the community and loved being around people.
LeRoy was kind, personable and devoted to his family. Nothing made him happier than seeing all of his family gathered together around the table for a meal. He would not hesitate to offer help if he knew someone needed a hand. LeRoy immensely enjoyed spending time with family, friends from the town line neighborhood, church friends, tractor friends and anyone willing to share a cup of coffee or a game of cards. LeRoy could frequently be found in the shed working on one of his many Massey Harris antique tractors. One of his proudest days was in 2018, when all 13 of his tractors were in the Town and Country Day Parade driven by his children, grandchildren, and friends.
LeRoy is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Chris) Nelson of Polson, Montana, Edward (Sharon) Nelson of Lake Mills, Larry Nelson, Scott Nelson, Douglas (Valerie) Nelson, all of Cambridge, and Daniel (Nina) Nelson of Waunakee; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, Lloyd Nelson of Bristol. Gary (Carol) Nelson of Muscoda; one brother-in-law, Robert Anderson; one sister-in-law, Valerie Nelson; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his wife, Donna on May 16, 2016, sister, Louise Anderson and his brother, Dale Nelson.
Funeral services will be held in the rose garden at the United Methodist Church in Lake Mills, at 10 am on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Friends and family may call after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the rose garden prior to the service.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church or Rainbow Hospice.
