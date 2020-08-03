George P. O’Hearn, 83, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
George was born on March 17, 1937 in Fond du Lac, the son of George and Lauretta (Rost) O’Hearn. He attended school in West Allis, graduating from Central High School and earned a degree in Philosophy from UW-Milwaukee in 1959. On Aug. 16, 1958, he married Kathleen Babcock in Elkhorn. George taught middle school in Horicon, Wild Rose, and Lake Mills and stopped teaching in 1971. George had a deep appreciation for dogs, and he owned a kennel where he bred, raised, and showed German Shepherds. George loved reading and learning about the genetics of breeding and enjoyed all aspects of the kennel, even developing his own dog food formula.
His faith was of utmost importance and he spent time deepening his understanding of Christian Theology through reading and writing. George was a dedicated member of Good News Church and his strong, tenor voice was appreciated during worship. In the last 10 years of his life, George photographed birds – hanging many shots in the hallway of his home.
He was a unique, creative man who thought out of the box. George was concerned with the well-being of others and he will be missed.
He is survived by: his wife Kathleen of Jefferson; children Peter (Maria) of Fort Atkinson, Michael of Lake Mills, and Catherine (Erik) Ernst of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Elizabeth, Erin-Angelena, and Jaxton; a sister Rosalie Reinke of West Allis. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Patrick (1975), and his brother Laurence O’Hearn.
A special thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
As a way to honor George, the family asks friends to consider donating time, resources, and efforts to local food pantries or Rainbow Hospice.
George’s life will be celebrated with his church family and a public gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.