November 25, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Mary Jane Olson, 70, of Lake Mills passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Fort Atkinson Healthcare Center.
Mary was born on February 8, 1950 in Morristown, Tennessee to Reuben and Blanche (Seals) Widish and grew up with two sisters. On July 19, 1969, Mary married Mark Olson. They spent their 25th wedding anniversary in Branson, Missouri.
She liked postcards, gardening, and flowers and enjoyed attending flee-markets. She also liked going on trips and was able to go to Branson, Missouri with Mark for their 25th wedding anniversary.
Mary is survived by her husband, Mark Olson; son, Duane Olson; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Blanche Widish;
A memorial graveside service will take place at 10AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
