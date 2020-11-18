Phyllis Jean (Fischer) Bade

December 4, 1926 - November 11, 2020
Kewaskum, WI - Phyllis J. Bade (Fischer), age 93 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Phyllis was born on December 4, 1926 in Watertown to Harold and Mildred Fischer (Joeckel). Although she lived most of her life in Kewaskum with her family, her roots to Lake Mills, WI where she grew up were deep. Their family owned department store, Fischer's, was an important part of her life, as well as growing up on her beloved Rock Lake.
Phyllis attended the Lake Mills Public Schools and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1944. In 1948 she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She worked as a buyer for Baron's Department Store in Madison after graduation.
Phyllis was united in marriage to Walter Bade on September 8, 1948 at First Congregational Church in Lake Mills. They lived in Madison until Walter graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, after serving in WWII in the Pacific Theatre. Walter graduated in 1950 with his degree in Education, and Phyllis and Walter moved to Kewaskum where he began his teaching and coaching career.
Phyllis was a life-long member of Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. She sang for many years in the choir, and was known for her beautiful voice which she shared generously at weddings and funerals. Phyllis was a member of the Church's Women at Peace and served on various committees during her years as a Peace Church member.
Phyllis enjoyed her book clubs, bridge clubs, Bible study groups, Kewaskum Women's Club, charity work, and being a mother to five children. She also enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, was an avid reader, and loved swimming and the outdoors. Phyllis and Walter were active and belonged to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Alumni Association.
Those Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Judith (Richard) Rusch of Milton, Barbara (Kevin) Strand of Poynette, David (Susan) Bade of Urbandale, Iowa and Susan (Daniel) Chesak of Saukville;
seven grandchildren, Samuel Clapper and Michael (Angela) Clapper, John Dezso and Benjamin (Tara) Dezso, and Jordan, Alexander, and Emma Bade; four great-grandchildren, Annabelle Clapper, Jaci Clapper, Bennett Dezso, and Anthony Skrede; one brother, Charles Fischer of Chanhassen, Minnesota, a brother-in-law, Robert Baechle of Madison; son-in-law, Mark Dezso of Tucson, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; and her daughter, Karen Jean Dezso.
Due to current restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the KEYS scholarship fund or Peace United Church of Christ in Phyllis' name are appreciated.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Phyllis' family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens, Chaplain Joe Brath, Pastor Eric Kirkegaard, and Pastor Bob Blackburn for the wonderful care, support, and compassion shown to Phyllis in her final journey.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service in Kewaskum has been entrusted with Phyllis' arrangements.
"To My Children"
Be not sorrowful that I am gone
And my earthly life is done.
For in you, my children, I live each day.
There is a little of me in all of you.
In each new one I live anew.
So you see, I'll never really be gone
As long as there are children to carry on.
I've had my share of love, sorrow and strife.
I have lived a full and fruitful life.
So do not mourn and do not weep
For I have earned this peaceful sleep.
~Mother
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.