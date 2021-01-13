October 10, 1954 - January 7, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Don Imig, age 66, passed away peacefully Jan. 7. Born Oct. 10, 1954 to his mother Joella Imig in Milwaukee. He was a 1972 Washington High School graduate.
He was a father, co-worker, caregiver, friend, son and known as papoo to a few. Don was known for his sense of humor, always the funny guy, if there was laughter in the room, he would certainly be in the center of it. Nothing meant more to him than his family and helping people. He was a Certified Nursing Assistant at UW-Hospital and Lake Mills Health Services for many years before his retirement. Even after retirement he would still take care of patients at Lake Mills Health Services. Before his most recent bout with cancer, he was a greeter at the Lake Mills Market, and could be seen sitting in his lawn chair on Tyranena Park Road waving to cars as they passed by, always with a smile on his face.
He married his wife Mary (LaBissonaire) in 1974, they had three children.
Don is survived by his wife Mary, their children son Frank (Mary Knapp), granddaughter Aubrey, son Nick (Sarah Chenoweth) grandsons Ian, Bailey and granddaughter Kiya, daughter Sara (Jeff Fancher) and grandson Dexter.
Per Don's request there will be no services, he didn't want to make people sad. No matter what, we will always still love you! Music is for the soul, keep it moving!
