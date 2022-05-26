Lake Mills, WI - Evelyn J. Topel, 91, first born to John and Helen (Hake) Gomoll, flew with the angels on May 24, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Alex Carmel officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at the Aztalan Milford Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may made at HafemeisterFH.com.
She married Charles E. Topel on June 26, 1948. Evelyn was the mother of Eugene, Myron (Susan), Mark, Katherine (Rex) Jackson and Mary Lent. Evelyn was a sister to Audrey Murray. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Evelyn and Charles traveled Wisconsin camping in their 1960 Ford station wagon. They took a trip of a lifetime exploring Canada and Alaska.
She was known for socializing with her friends, saying the housework would keep for another day!
Feeding birds was one of her pleasures, lobster was her favorite seafood, and she loved her James J chocolate.
She was an animal lover, feeding many outdoor cats and loving her favorite indoor cat KittyRitty.
Sitting by the lake shore, watching the waves, brought her peace and contentment.
Soon after her passing, a cardinal appeared on her window sill, thus the saying, "Cardinals appear when Angels are near."
