Catherine L. (Christoffel) Fosso

February 6, 1946 - September 2, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Catherine L. Fosso, 75, of Waterloo, WI, was taken to eternal life in heaven by her Savior Jesus on September 2, 2021, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Cathy was born February 6, 1946, in Hustisford, WI to the late Thomas and Wanda (Weida) Christoffel. She was born again of water and the word in the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on May 5, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Lake Mills. She declared the confirmation of her faith in Jesus at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church of Lake Mills on April 10, 1960. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1964.
God blessed her with 3 daughters, 3 sons-in-law and 3 grandsons. When her girls were younger she volunteered her time as a room mother and a group leader in the Lutheran Girl Pioneers. Cathy had a special bond with each of her grandsons. She enjoyed bowling, being part of a ladies card club, watching football, her annual trips to Madeira Beach, FL, and above all, spending time with her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
She is survived by her children, Stacy (Chris) LaHaie, Jennifer (Jon) Kornell, Melissa (Kurt) Kelsey; her grandsons Quinn Bilitz, Caleb Bilitz, Preston Kelsey; a special niece and her family Kara (Todd) Trentz, Bailey (Cody) Callahan and Emily Trentz; other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her sister Marcia Glider.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Chuch.