Dorothy A. Nickel, 90, Pewaukee, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Heritage Waukesha Memory Care Community.
Dorothy A. Mekelburg was born on her grandfather’s farm on Oct. 23, 1929 at St. Olaf, Iowa, to the late Ralph O’Neal Mekelburg and Ester Bowman Mekelburg.
She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Olaf, Iowa.
Dorothy was married to Leodis Harshbarger on Dec. 24, 1946; they had three children Toni, Gary and Valinda. He passed away June 18, 1991.
Dorothy met Art Nickel and they married Nov. 4, 1995. He passed away on Sept. 19, 2014.
Dorothy worked as a sales representative for W.J. Pence (a food broker). She was very successful selling huge truck load displays to grocery stores and winning local and national contests; she retired in 1992.
She was famous with family and friends for baking great pies, making the best potato salad, throwing theme parties and planting beautiful gardens.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Survivors include her children, Toni Lindahl, Gary (Pat) Harshbarger Lee, Valinda (Jeff Ganiere) Bork; three step-sons, Lawrence Nickel, James (Denise) Nickel, John (Mary) Nickel; siblings, Rosa (Ervin) Bankert, Roy (Marie) Mekelburg, Dora Ruth Hinton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews..
Also preceding in death were three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church (346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills) with the Rev. Mark Dressel officiating.
Burial will be in the Rock Lake Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church until the time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.