William H. Puttkamer, 91, Johnson Creek, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 30, 1929, in Neillsville, the son of the late William and Susan (Schultz) Puttkamer.
Bill married Joan Blumenberg of Lake Mills on Dec. 10, 1959. She died on April 18, 2016.
He was a graduate of Neillsville High School.
Bill had been employed by UPS, started Country Acres Trailer Court which he owned and operated, had been a bus driver, and had also owned and operated BJ’s bar in Milford.
In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling with his Country Acres team, later on his passion was splitting wood and clearing the woods near his home, and playing board games and cards with family.
Survivors include his children, Debra (Mark) Lambrecht, Rick (Marie) Puttkamer; daughter-in-law, Sherri Puttkamer; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two siblings, Jim (Dorothy) Schultz of Neillsville, Sue Ann Binder of Wisconsin Dells; other relatives and many friends.
Also preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Kren and Helen Kren, and his son Randy Lee Puttkamer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bill’s Home with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery with a celebration of Bill’s life to follow back at house.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Dodge County Humane Society.
