Beverly J. (Aumann) Winter

March 5, 1937 - January 29, 2021
Jefferson, WI - BEVERLY (AUMANN) J. WINTER age 83 of Jefferson passed away on Friday January 29, 2021 at the Sunset Ridge in Jefferson. She was born on March 5, 1937 in Fort Atkinson to Henry and Margaret (Weber) Pohlman Jr. Beverly married Donald Aumann on April 11, 1956, he preceded her in death on November 18, 1987. She then married Ronald Winter and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Beverly was employed at Hamlin in Lake Mills for 30+ year's retiring in 2000.
She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR, and gardening. Her true love was her children and grandchildren and she was looking forward to her first great-great grandchild.
She is survived by her family, children Ronald (Kim) Aumann of Fort Atkinson, Richard (Sandra) Aumann Sr. of Hustisford, Donna (Douglas) Anderson of Jefferson, Debra (Gary) Friend of Indiana, and Darlene (Michael) Friend of Hayward. 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way. Sister Joanne (Roger) Gross of Jefferson and brother Gerald Pohlman of Janesville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Donald Aumann and Ronald Winter, brothers Franklin Pohlman Sr., Frederick Pohlman Sr., Larry Pohlman Sr., sisters Rose Gottschalk, Marlene Burns, Patricia Zupet.
Private family visitation and services will be held on February 5th, with Rev. Thomas Coyle presiding. Beverly will be laid to rest in the St. Mary Magdalene catholic cemetery in Johnson Creek.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
