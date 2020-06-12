Vicki Ann Schuld, 70, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Lake Mills Health Services.
She was born on April 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Clarence and Karleen (Barrows) Kuckkan.
Vicki enjoyed being around people, going to the Jefferson Speedway, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, and loved cooking and watching cooking shows.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Durdall of Sun Prairie, Randy Schuld of Milwaukee, April Dalby of Madison, Roxanne Schuld of Fort Atkinson; three grandchildren, Daniel Young, Dustin Hudy, Courtney Dalby; one great granddaughter, Raelynn Havenhill; her siblings, Barb Kuckkan of Jefferson, Randy (Gloria) Kuckkan of Watertown, David (Denise) Kuckkan of Lake Mills, Lyle (Joan) Kuckkan of Harshaw; other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Vicki’s Life will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made to April Dalby and Courtney Dalby, 374 Raven Lane, Madison, WI 53704 or Melissa Durdall, 182 N. Musket Ridge Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
