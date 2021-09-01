Timothy Kevin Hayes

August 2, 1960 - August 13, 2021
Cave Creek, AZ - Tim, age 61, passed away on August 13th, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. He died in his sleep, at his home in Cave Creek, Arizona, which he shared with his long-time girlfriend and best friend Janie Ryan. Tim was born on August 2nd, 1960 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois to William and Barbara Hayes. He graduated from Lake Mills High School, Wisconsin in 1978, and soon after due to his love for the desert and nature, moved to Arizona, where he would spend his next 43 years of life. When not spending his time in the outdoors, he worked diligently at his learned trade of tile-setting, improving thousands of homes throughout many parts of the United States. Tim was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football and baseball while in high school. During the summers in Wisconsin, you could find Tim showing off his barefoot waterskiing talents during the daytime, and in the evening growing his love for fishing, spending as much time as he could on the lake. The outdoors has always been Tim's playground as a child, but even more so as an adult. Hunting, fishing, camping, horseback riding, 4-wheeling, snow and water skiing were his all-time passions in life. From Arizona to Wisconsin, Alaska, and even Canada, Tim left his mark and created countless memories and told many stories for his friends and family to share over the years to come. He was the life of any party and a true friend to so many. Although Tim was a very skilled hunter with a bow or a rifle, his love for animals was evident throughout his entire life. From a child saving a family of possums, raising racoons and turtles, to loving all dogs, especially his chocolate labs, and even his horses Goose and Dolly, animals held a special place in his heart. Tim was preceded in death by his mother and father, William and Barbara Hayes, along with their grandson Joshua Henning. He is survived by his loving longtime partner, Janie, her four children Shanna (Glenn) Prager, Lindsay Alfred, Christopher Alfred, Shelby (Greg) Schweitz, and four granddaughters; his brother William Joseph Hayes Jr. of Lake Mills, WI; nephew Jay Hayes of Minneapolis, MN; niece Katie Hayes of Chicago, IL; sister Elizabeth Hayes of North Freedom, WI; sister Mary Hayes of Davis, OK; brother Michael (Kristen) Hayes of Snoqualmie, WA; many cousins, and countless friends. A small gathering was held for Tim at Desert Hills Mortuary on August 18th. Per Tim's wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread where he lived, loved and laughed- the Arizona desert, the Wisconsin countryside, and the Alaskan waters. A celebration of life to follow at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to: Wildlife For Tomorrow at https://www.wildlifefortomorrow.org/ Tim's vast love and contagious smile will live on in all of the limitless hearts that he touched.