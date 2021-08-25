May 20, 1938 - August 14, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - JOHN R. FREDEL, 83 of Lake Mills passed away peacefully into eternity at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 20, 1938, in East Chicago, Indiana, to John and Emma (Gull) Fredel Sr. John married Bonita L. Wohlhueter on July 10, 1965, in Colden, NY.
He graduated from the Concordia College Lay Ministry Program in Milwaukee and served as a Deacon at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and a chaplain at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown. John also served in the founding of Faith Lutheran Church in Watertown and Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Ebenezer was a central city church and school with many tasks and responsibilities. He did everything except preach and preside. He drove the school bus and visited many of the hospitalized and home bound. At Bethesda John taught Bible classes, conducted worship services and gave personal care for the cognitively impaired residents. They all loved him. He was a member of the Organ Historical Society and volunteered in various church ministries. John enjoyed gardening and plants of all kinds.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Bonita Fredel of Lake Mills, children Sarah Allen (Mary Van Horn), Andrew (Mauricio Cifuentes) Fredel, Judith (Jon) Bustard. Grandchildren Ethan Bustard, Noah Bustard, Samuel Bustard. Sisters Marlene Fry, Marjorie Fredel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lawrence Fredel, David Fredel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 O'clock on Sept. 3rd, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street in Madison. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00-1:00, prior to the service. Guests are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will take place on Sept. 4th at 1:00 in the Graceland Cemetery, 1505 Morthland Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Memorials would be graciously received for the Immanuel Organ Fund or Rainbow Hospice in John's name.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and Christian Servants Care Givers for loving and generous support.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.