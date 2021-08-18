Thomas "Tom" Jones

November 5, 1944 - August 12, 2021
Madison, WI - Thomas "Tom" Ott Jones, 76, of Madison, died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Riverwalk Senior Living in Waterloo.
He was born to the late Clyde and Alda (Ott) Jones on November 5, 1944.
Tom was a Major in the United States Air Force.
He was an active member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. Tom was a Volunteer and Program Leader at Reaching Out Respite in Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills. Tom was an avid Brewer, Packer and Badger fan. He also enjoyed golfing, and pitched for a softball team. Tom was witty, clever and creative. A dedicated, and loved uncle and brother.
Thomas is survived by his brothers Richard (Claire) Jones of Waterloo, Don Jones of Lake Mills; niece Ashley (Scott) Schumacher of Edgerton; nephew Trent (Desirae) Jones of Madison.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.