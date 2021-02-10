William Paul Demus
April 2, 1938 - February 4, 2021

Harlingen, TX - William Paul Demus, 82, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in his home from cancer. Born April 2, 1938, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Derold P. and Doretta M. (Strakeljohn) Demus. Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a sniper during the cold war and competed as a golden glove boxer. Married the love of his life Sandra "Sandy" Jane Brenneman in 1958. Employed by Modern Metal Products and Northern Illinois Metal Finishing retiring as plant manager. He had a trailer in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, for years for weekend get-a-ways. William loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, woodworking, golfing, bowling, and playing cards. He will be missed by all. Survivors include his son, William "Bill" (Carin) Demus; daughter, Julie (Ron) Brown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria "Jean" (Wayne) Johnson, and Carol Erickson; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Sandy; grandson, Joey Fanis; brother, Craig Demus; sister, Joyce Whippler; brothers-in-law, Pross Whippler, and Ron Erickson; and nephew, Mike Erickson.

Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from 12:30 p.m. to service time. Face coverings and social distancing required. Services will also be livestreamed on Delehanty Facebook. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warrior Project. Visit delehantyfh.com.

