Connie M. (O'Connor) Messmer

January 20, 1939 - September 1, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Connie May (O'Connor) Messmer, 82, Lake Mills, WI, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She had been a resident at Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
She was born on January 20, 1939 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of the late Richard and Edna (Teubert) O'Connor.
In 1957 she graduated from the Edgerton High School.
Connie married the love of her life Duane Messmer on November 5, 1960. Unfortunately, he left us way to soon on February 10, 1977 due to a car accident.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
She enjoyed playing solitaire, knitting, and watching Magnum PI. Her true joy however came from being able to spend time with her grandchildren especially providing day care for them when they were younger.
Survivors include her son, Todd (Tammy) Messmer, her daughter, Pamela (Michael) Lamke; all of Lake Mills; five grandchildren, Brandon Messmer, Megan Messmer, Ryan Messmer, Hannah Lamke, and Mikaela Lamke; one sister, Darlene Wietersen of Edgerton; and one brother, Richard O'Connor of Fort Atkinson; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by her Great-Nephew Matthew Gregory, Brother-Law Bob Messmer, Brother-In-Law, Frank Wietersen, her Nephew Johnny Messmer, and her Great-Niece Hailey Richardson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church with Pastor David Sobek officiating.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of the funeral service. Following a lunch after the funeral, a graveside service will be held at the Busseyville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Care Wisconsin and Rainbow Hospice for their amazing assistance and care along with Dr. David Winchester from Evanston Hospital in Illinois for all of those extra years that we were blessed with mom.
If desired, memorials can be made out to the family.