Michael Jacob Gardner, 78, Lake Mills, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on March 4, 1942 in Antigo, the son of the late Jake and Raeburn Gardner.
He graduated from the Antigo High School in 1961. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Air Force and then the Wisconsin Air National Guard until retirement. He was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Post #67.
Michael married Rochelle Schloesser on June 27, 1964 with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Michael and Rochelle’s marriage was blessed with one daughter, Tamara Gardner of Valencia, California and one son, Stephen (Angela) Gardner of Lake Mills; two grandchildren, Caleb Gardner and Addison Gardner. He is furthered survived by one brother, Timothy (Sue) Gardner of Hayward and one sister-in-law, Norma Gardner of Kankakee, Illinois.
Also preceded in death by his brother John Gardner.
Michael loved to spend time with his grandchildren. When he wasn’t with his grandchildren he was busy playing golf.
Due to the present pandemic a private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The family is planning a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens in Madison.
Desired memorials would be appreciated to the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org) or Alzheimers Foundation (www.alzfdn.org)
