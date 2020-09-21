Judy A. Schreiber, 76, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Milwaukee, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Lauraine Brown Thorman.
Judy was the loving wife of James “Jim” N. Schreiber and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in July of this year. Judy received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. For many years Judy worked as a registered nurse. She worked in the nursery and later as the supervising nurse for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Judy continued her career by working in the health field for Aetna Insurance. She was an active and faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania where she was a member of the church choir, and also volunteered at Landis Homes. Her interests included: sailing, reading, music, spending time in the outdoors, flower gardening, and was a passionate Green Bay Packer’s fan.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jim, is a daughter, Sarah A. Gohara wife of Tom Potts, a grandson, Taylor Gohara all of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, a sister, Christine wife of Peter Magadan of Phoenix, Arizona. Preceding her in death is a sister, Sharlyn Fathergill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Judy’s graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Judy’s memory to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Calvary Church Building Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home Lititz, Pennsylvania handled the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.