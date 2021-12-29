Summerville, SC - Frederick Alfred Dierksmeier, 99, died December 15, 2021, in Summerville, South Carolina. Fred was a kind and generous man who contributed greatly to this world before passing on. He was a loving and devoted husband and a caring and dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed.
Fred was born and raised in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Following service in the Army Air Corps in Italy during World War II, he worked as a professional photographer in Madison, WI where he met Betty L. Torgerson. They were married in 1950, shortly before Fred was called back to service in 1951. Fred served in the US Air Force, retiring in 1974 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 30 years of service. His many duty stations included California, Texas, Washington, Nebraska, Spain, Virginia, and Hawaii. He also served in Vietnam. Among his many military honors were the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. Upon retirement in Northern Virginia, Fred practiced real estate for a short time, actively volunteered with Nativity Lutheran Church and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and cared for Betty prior to her death in 2007. Fred relocated to Chesapeake, Virginia in 2015 to live with his daughter, Deb, and her husband, Chuck and moved with them to Summerville, South Carolina in 2020.
Survivors include daughter Debra Kay Anderson (Chuck), Summerville, SC; two sons Fred Eric Dierksmeier, Littleton, CO, and Douglas David Dierksmeier, Franklin, IN; four grandchildren Benjamin Oliver Dierksmeier, Erbil, Iraq; Christina Anderson Jettie (Josh), North Charleston, SC; Lara Catherine Ramos (Nelson), San Diego, CA; Matthew Douglas Dierksmeier (Dakota), Charlotte, NC; and one great grandchild Winter Kay Jettie. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Dierksmeier; brothers, Robert and William Dierksmeier; sister, Doris Bruenger; and daughter-in-law, Liz Dierksmeier.
Fred will be buried alongside his wife Betty at Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DemaineFuneralHomes.com.
