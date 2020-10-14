Marple R. Trotter Wollin

March 4, 1931 - October 12, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Marple R. Wollin, 89, Lake Mills, went to be with her Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020.
She was born on March 4, 1931 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of the late Donald and Nona (Carter) Trotter.
In 1949 she graduated from the Plano High School and later earned her Physical Education degree from UW-Madison where she met her future husband who was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Madison.
On July 10, 1953 she married Albert "Bud" Wollin at the Plano First Baptist Church.
She was a devoted worker for the Lake Mills McDonalds for 21 years.
Marple was an active member of the Rock Lake Baptist Church in Lake Mills, Awanas Club, and Meals on Wheels volunteer.
She enjoyed making ceramic bowls and figurines, sewing, knitting, making afghans, and canning from her garden.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Albert "Bud" Wollin of Lake Mills; four sons, Brex (Carel) of Watertown, Brad of Lake Mills, Brian (Denise) of Lake Mills, Blaine (Mary) of Cable, WI; one son-in-law, Charles Roehl of Lake Mills; 22 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her sister, Muriel Trotter; one brother, Rowland (Venet) Trotter; her daughter, Becky Roehl; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Rock Lake Baptist Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
Due to current pandemic, masks are encouraged.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church.
