Lake Mills, WI - Joyce H. Mortensen, age 83, of Lake Mills (Reedsburg), WI, passed away on Monday, March, 28, 2022. She was born on Nov. 20, 1938, in Hillpoint, Wis., the daughter of Chancey and Louise (Friede) Mylrea. Joyce graduated from Reedsburg High School with the class of 1956. She lived in Reedsburg for over 50 years working at Hankscraft Corp for the most of her career, retiring in 2001. Joyce was united in marriage to Harry Mortensen on Feb. 16, 1957, in Reedsburg. They were blessed with four children, Dan, Marv, Gary and Ron. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother, talking fondly of her grand-kids and great grand-kids. She enjoyed cooking, cards, family, friends, and food.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Harry Mortensen and Duane Grams, brothers Walter Mylrea, Richard Mylrea sister Lois Ruetten; brothers-in-law Bill Ruetten and Duane Seamon.
Joyce is survived, by her children, Dan (Cathy) Mortensen of Rothschild, WI, Marv (Vicki) Mortensen of Fond du Lac WI, Gary (Cheryl) Mortensen of Lake Mills WI, and Ron (Jerri) Mortensen of Lodi WI; grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin (Grace), Jordan (Michelle) Marcus, Matthew, Mason, Malachi, Mariah, Amanda (Andrew) Gallo, Hayley, Samantha, Katelyn, Mitchell, great-grandchildren Carter, and Lowen; brothers, Earl (Marian) Mylrea and Wayne (Sharon) Mylrea; sisters-in-law, Anne Mylrea, Joyce Mylrea, Elaine (Robert) Yngsdal, and Darlene Seamon, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Joyce will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reedsburg, or the Reedsburg VFW Post 1916.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
