September 13, 1932 - October 13, 2020

Watertown, WI - Melvin Bergdoll, 88, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.

Melvin was born on September 13, 1932 the son of George and Esther (Altenburg) Bergdoll. He married Carol Buss on July 19, 1958 in Watertown and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage. He was a member of Mamre Moravian Church all his life. He enjoyed farming on the family farm, Milking cows, raising pigs, poultry, and working the land with his John Deere equipment. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies and especially with a close and always nearby loving friend and caregiver Brian Zubke and his family. He enjoyed horse pulls and tractor pulls with his close friends Francis and Theresa.

He is survived by his sister Hazel Krebsbach, niece Cheryl (Doug) Kruizenga, niece Linda (Lynn) Zimmerman and their children Jeremy (Kim and Rhea) and Justin. Sisters-in-law Joan (Ken) Steindorf, Margie Buss, Shirley Buss, and brother-in-law Roger Buss. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, sister and brother-in-law La Verne and Robert Jine, brother-in-law William Krebsbach, sisters-in-law Grace Mueller, Judy Buss, Joyce Buss, Jean in infancy, and brothers-in-law William Buss, La Vern Buss and Harley Mueller.

The family would especially like to thank all the home health caregivers for their care and compassion for Melvin over the years.

Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held at Mamre Moravian Church with burial in the Parish Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Melvin's honor to the Mamre Moravian Church would be appreciated.

