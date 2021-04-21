Margaret Ida (Pigorsch) Dorn

November 9, 1924 - April 19, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Margaret Ida Dorn, age 96, in the early morning of April 19, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.
Margaret was born on November 9, 1924 to Karl and Ida Pigorsch in Lake Mills, WI.
She attended St. Paul's Lutheran grade school and graduated in 1942 from Lake Mills High School, where she met her future husband, Eugene (Gene) E. Dorn.
Margaret and Gene married on March 13, 1946. They were blessed with two children, Robert (Bob) in 1946 and Vicki in 1949, both December 31st babies.
Margaret lived a full life which included extensive travels to every state, Europe and several Caribbean islands. She created special memories on a trip to Hawaii with her daughter, son and daughter-in-law.The last state on her list was Oregon. She traveled up the CA coast to Oregon on an adventure with her daughter and granddaughters.
Margaret was a devoted lifelong member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and she was very involved in the community, working as an office clerk at Crepaco, volunteering at the VA Hospital for 35 years, Meals on Wheels, and was a long standing member of the Lake Mills American Legion Women's Auxiliary, where she served in many different roles. Margaret loved reading, playing cards and loved to laugh. She deeply loved her family and many friends. Margaret was one of the well known "Golden Girls" who liked to stop at the Legion Bar for a drink enroute to their friday night fish fry. She thoroughly enjoyed living at Trinity Pines where she had many friends close by. In her own words; "I have lived a wonderful life."
She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Thomas) Wilke and daughter-in-law Shirley Dorn, twogranddaughters, Jacqui (Todd) Martin and Erica (Jason) Wilke-Crosby, three grandsons, Brady (Stephanie) Dorn, Rob (Charidee) Dorn and Jeremy (Dawn) Dorn, ninegreat grandchildren Michael Martin, Kaitey Crosby, Sydney Martin, Logan Dorn, Brooke Crosby, Hannah Dorn, Ethan Dorn, Avery Dorn and Finnegan Dorn, brother-in-law Dale (Marlene) Koplin, nieces Carol (Laverne) Lenius and Rachel Goers.
Preceding her in death were her parents Karl and Ida Pigorsch, husband Gene, his parents Raymond and Frieda Koplin, her beloved son Bob Dorn, sisters Elsie Goers and Dora Keiner and brother-in-law Terry (Sue) Koplin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be at the Rock Lake Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the church.
For those wishing to join virtually, please visit stpaullakemills.org/live-stream or go to the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
